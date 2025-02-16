DCs Asked to Send Proposals to Ministries for Local Development Initiatives



Dhaka: Planning Adviser Dr. Wahiduddin Mahmud today announced that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to submit proposals to relevant ministries and divisions concerning local development needs in their respective regions. This direction came during the 2nd working session on the Ministries of Planning and Education, held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on the first day of the DC Conference.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Dr. Mahmud emphasized the importance of identifying potential local projects such as the construction of roads, bridges, and school buildings, which may currently be damaged or in a dilapidated state. He urged DCs to compile and forward lists of such projects to the relevant ministries, divisions, or directly to the Planning Commission.





He further instructed that DCs ensure the smooth implementation of welfare-oriented projects, stressing the need for these initiatives to proceed unhindered. Dr. Mahmud also highlighted the necessity of resuming operations on projects where contractors had abandoned work mid-way. In this regard, deputy commissioners have been advised to collaborate with relevant authorities to appoint new contractors if required, ensuring the completion of these essential development projects.





Dr. Mahmud acknowledged that development expenditure had seen a slight reduction following a comprehensive review of development schemes. He also directed DCs to enforce stringent monitoring on newly undertaken development schemes, reinforcing the importance of accountability and transparency in local development efforts.

