General

The death toll in the Phidim jeep plunge has hit three. The latest victim has been identified as Isetima Sherpa, 26, of Mikwakhola Rural Municipality-5 in Taplejung district. She died in the B&C Hospital, Birtamod, Jhapa, said Milan Thapa, the information officer for the district police office, Panchthar. She was referred by the district hospital, Panchthar.

Of the other two deceased, Jitendra Mani Bikram Wanem, 45, of Maiwakhola Rural Municipality-1 in Taplejung district breathed his last on Tuesday at the district hospital, Taplejung and Sabina BK, 40, of Phidim Municipality-10 in Panchthar died on the way to a hospital in Jhapa, he said.

A jeep (Me 1 Ja 1941) heading to Phidim from Birtamod skidded off the road and fell around 200 metres near Krishna Temple of Phidim Municipality-2 on Tuesday noon, killing three and injuring other 13. The injured were receiving treatment in a hospital in Jhapa, and the district hospital in Panchthar, said the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal