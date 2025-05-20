Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Decision to Deny Registration of Writ Against Dr Poudel Upheld


Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has upheld the decision refusing to register the writ petition filed against Dr Bishwa Poudel. A bench of Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla today upheld the bench order of the Supreme Court administration, spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel shared.



According to National News Agency Nepal, advocates Pratibha Upreti and Bishal Thapa had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, questioning the qualifications of economist Prof Dr Poudel and seeking an order to stop his appointment as Nepal Rastra Bank governor.



Following the decision, the government today appointed Dr Poudel as the new governor of the central bank.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.