Decision to Deny Registration of Writ Against Dr Poudel Upheld



Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has upheld the decision refusing to register the writ petition filed against Dr Bishwa Poudel. A bench of Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla today upheld the bench order of the Supreme Court administration, spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel shared.





According to National News Agency Nepal, advocates Pratibha Upreti and Bishal Thapa had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, questioning the qualifications of economist Prof Dr Poudel and seeking an order to stop his appointment as Nepal Rastra Bank governor.





Following the decision, the government today appointed Dr Poudel as the new governor of the central bank.

