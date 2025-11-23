Demands of Gen-Z Should Be Addressed, Dr Bhattarai Says



Kathmandu: Former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai has expressed concerns that Nepal cannot establish its interconnectedness with the rest of the world if the country’s politics are not restructured. Addressing the party unification assembly of the Progressive Democratic Party, Dr Bhattarai emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns of Generation Z to ensure Nepal’s global interconnectedness.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Bhattarai noted that the nation is currently undergoing crises and highlighted the necessity for support from all sectors to restore normalcy. He suggested that the newly-formed Progressive Democratic Party should advance by balancing both the self and social character of individuals.





During the assembly, it was revealed that Dr Bhattarai would serve as a custodian, providing support and recommendations to those in executive roles. Former minister Ram Karki stated that the newly-formed party would continue its campaign regardless of whether elections take place.





Former minister Janardan Sharma presented the party’s commitment paper, announcing plans to form a national development authority under the country’s executive head and to launch a massive campaign against corruption. Additionally, former minister Sudan Kirati mentioned that the party embodies the content of a communist party, though not its form.





Chair of the assembly, Santosh Pariyar, asserted that the party aims to unite all dynamic activists.

