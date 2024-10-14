Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs



One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 215 this year.

During the period, 1,186 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 288 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 209 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

The recent fatality was reported within the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.

Some 3,717 patients are currently being treated in various hospitals nationwide.

A total of 42,470 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record, with 321,179 cases recorded.

Source: United News of Bangladesh