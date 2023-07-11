Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
today focused on preventive measures to contain the spread of dengue as the
mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply since late June.
"People have been asked not to be panicked about recent spike of dengue...
People must be more careful about prevention measures to combat dengue
outbreak," a statement of the DGHS said here.
Dengue infection has increased alarmingly during the current rainy season as
889 dengue cases were reported yesterday.
The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside the houses and destroy
potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the
disease.
It also urged all to give attention to the following issues to combat the
outbreak of dengue.
Suspected dengue cases showed some symptoms including 104 degrees body
temperature, severe headache, pain behind eyes, pain in body muscles and
joints, frequent vomiting, nasal gland swelling and body rash.
Suspected dengue patients with 104 degrees body temperature should visit
doctors immediately, the DGHS statement read.
The DGHS also laid emphasis on individual and community alertness to prevent
the spread of the dengue disease.
According to the DGHS instruction, Aedes mosquito larvae will die if water
accumulated in any container or place in the house and surroundings is
cleaned for three consecutive days.
To remove mosquito eggs from used utensils, the utensil should be cleaned by
rubbing it with bleaching powder.
Flower tubs, plastic pots, abandoned tires, plastic drums, clay pots,
buckets, tin buckets, tin shells or coconut garlands, containers, mats,
battery cells should be kept clean as Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs on
those.
Unused water containers must be destroyed or kept upside down to prevent
water from accumulating, mosquito nets must be used during the day or when
sleeping at day and night.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha