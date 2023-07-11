Health & Safety, medical

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

today focused on preventive measures to contain the spread of dengue as the

mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply since late June.

"People have been asked not to be panicked about recent spike of dengue...

People must be more careful about prevention measures to combat dengue

outbreak," a statement of the DGHS said here.

Dengue infection has increased alarmingly during the current rainy season as

889 dengue cases were reported yesterday.

The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside the houses and destroy

potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the

disease.

It also urged all to give attention to the following issues to combat the

outbreak of dengue.

Suspected dengue cases showed some symptoms including 104 degrees body

temperature, severe headache, pain behind eyes, pain in body muscles and

joints, frequent vomiting, nasal gland swelling and body rash.

Suspected dengue patients with 104 degrees body temperature should visit

doctors immediately, the DGHS statement read.

The DGHS also laid emphasis on individual and community alertness to prevent

the spread of the dengue disease.

According to the DGHS instruction, Aedes mosquito larvae will die if water

accumulated in any container or place in the house and surroundings is

cleaned for three consecutive days.

To remove mosquito eggs from used utensils, the utensil should be cleaned by

rubbing it with bleaching powder.

Flower tubs, plastic pots, abandoned tires, plastic drums, clay pots,

buckets, tin buckets, tin shells or coconut garlands, containers, mats,

battery cells should be kept clean as Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs on

those.

Unused water containers must be destroyed or kept upside down to prevent

water from accumulating, mosquito nets must be used during the day or when

sleeping at day and night.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha