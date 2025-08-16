Dhading Road Section Blocked After Landslide



Dhading: A landslide caused by torrential rainfall has disrupted vehicular movement along the Dhadingbensi-Malekhu road section in Dhading district. With the obstruction, traffic from the Dhading district headquarters to Malekhu is currently blocked.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the landslide occurred in the Sanghutar area of Nilkantha Municipality-8, completely disrupting the road. The Chairman of Nilkantha Municipality-8, Prakash Shrestha, stated that the same area had witnessed a landslide last year too. He mentioned that an immediate resumption of traffic is not likely, as stones and trees have been amassed in the debris on the road.





Currently, heavy rainfall is occurring in most parts of the Dhading district.

