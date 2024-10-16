Dhaka-Chattogram Highway: A national road of nightmare



Thousands of travellers on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway were left stranded for hours on Wednesday due to a massive traffic jam, stretching over 40 kilometres.

The chaos was triggered by a workers’ blockade in Gajaria, creating widespread disruptions on one of the country’s most vital roadways.

The roadblock, enforced by factory workers at around 8:00 am, brought traffic to a standstill, with many passengers and transport workers trapped in the tailback for hours.

The gridlock, which extended from Gazaria to Daudkandi, affected both directions of the highway, severely delaying travellers between Bangladesh’s two largest cities.

One frustrated passenger, Hasan Shahriar Chowdhury, who was travelling from Mirsarai, Chattogram, shared his ordeal with UNB.

“I started my journey at 6:30 in the morning and got stuck after crossing Daudkandi Bridge due to the huge traffic jam. I don’t know what exactly caused it, but this is horrible,” Shahriar said.

His travel plans were derailed, and an important business meet

ing in Dhaka had to be missed.

He lamented, “Planning a trip to Dhaka has become increasingly difficult. Today, I wasted four long hours due to this notorious traffic jam. And it’s not just me – thousands of passengers in hundreds of buses were stuck on both ends of the highway.”

Shahriar noted the absence of highway police during the crisis, raising concerns about road management and safety. “There was no police presence to manage the situation or assist the stranded passengers,” he added.

The Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, which connects two major cities in Bangladesh, is known for its frequent traffic disruptions.

Even minor accidents or blockades often cause significant delays, especially during peak travel hours. Passengers and transport workers have long called for improved highway management to address such situations promptly.

Factory Workers Protest

The blockade, which sparked the massive traffic disruption, was reportedly staged b

y around 200-250 employees of a medical device manufacturing factory, JMI Group, in Anarpura, Gazaria.

According to Bhoberchar Highway Police sub-inspector (SI) Riyadul Islam, the workers took to the highway in protest after the death of a colleague on October 10.

The deceased worker, an employee of the JMI factory, reportedly died from a stroke. The protesting workers demanded compensation for the deceased’s family, among other requests.

The protest, which lasted over three hours, caused the traffic jam to worsen, with a tailback of nearly 20 kilometres forming on both sides of the highway. The blockade was lifted at around 11:15 am, after which traffic slowly began to return to normal, SI Riyadul confirmed.

Despite the resumption of vehicular movement, passengers like Shahriar expressed frustration over the poor response time of law enforcement and the lack of communication from the authorities. The highway, which is essential for trade and travel between Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram, continues

to face congestion issues that disrupt daily life for thousands.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the authorities regarding the workers’ protest or the long traffic jam that ensued. Passengers and transport workers alike are urging swift action to ensure smoother management of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the future, particularly in dealing with unforeseen incidents.

When asked about the factory workers’ demands, Md Abdur Razzaq, Managing Director of JMI Group, said that his factory is the only one in the country producing medical devices and is fully export-oriented.

He said that the employees of his industrial group enjoy more benefits than those mandated by existing labour laws.

He alleged that certain vested groups are inciting the workers to protest with unreasonable demands.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Deputy Inspector General (Admin) of the Highway Police Headquarters, commented on the significance of the Dhaka-Ch

attogram Highway, calling it a crucial national route with a high volume of traffic.

“Even a minor disruption, whether caused by an accident or a protest blockade, can lead to severe traffic congestion,” he said.

About the Highway Police, he said they are responsible for law enforcement in public matters and for restoring order in the event of rule violations.

Source: United News of Bangladesh