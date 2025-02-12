Dhaka Seeks Enhanced Collaboration with Bhutan in Power Sector



Dhaka: Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain today highlighted the potential for increased collaboration with Bhutan, particularly focusing on the power and trade sectors. This statement came during a farewell meeting with outgoing Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Rinchen Kuentsyl, at the foreign ministry, as noted in a press release from the ministry.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the meeting underscored the strong bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan. Adviser Hossain pointed out that Bhutan was the first nation to recognize Bangladesh, a gesture that has secured Bhutan a special place in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people.





Ambassador Kuentsyl reiterated Bhutan’s commitment to its partnership with Bangladesh, expressing optimism that their collaboration will continue to grow stronger. The discussion also covered the importance of regional cooperation through platforms like SAARC and BIMSTEC for the benefit of the region’s populace.

