Dhaka Stock Exchange opens lower after Durga Puja holiday



Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country’s primary capital market, experienced a downturn in trading on Monday, the first working day following the four-day holiday for Durga Puja.

In the first two hours of trading, the DSE exhibited a mixed performance. According to market data, shares of 166 companies advanced, while 144 companies saw a decline in their stock prices, and 76 companies remained unchanged.

The main index, DSEX, fell by 10.33 points to settle at 5,411.72. Similarly, the DSES Shariah index dropped 3.76 points to 1,202.10, and the DS30 index, which tracks the performance of blue-chip stocks, declined by 3 points to 1,981.96.

This decline contrasts sharply with last Wednesday’s closing session, where share prices and all indices showed gains across the board before the extended holiday break.

During Monday’s early trading session, shares and units of 386 companies were exchanged, with a total transaction volume of Tk 167 crore in the first two hours.

