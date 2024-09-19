Dharahara opens for public after nine yrs



Kathmandu: The first day of the opening of the Dharahara to the general public saw a huge crowd of people looking forward to climbing the historic and iconic tower.

The tickets for climbing the Dharahara have been booked until for coming Sunday, said Chief of the Central Project Implementation Unit under the Urban Development and Building Construction Department, Koshnath Adhikari.

It may be noted that the government decided to bring the Darahara into operation temporarily marking the Constitution Day.

The Dharara was destroyed by the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake and it was rebuilt to its original structure. It was opened to the public after nine years, attracting a huge crowd on the first day itself, posing challenge to security management.

“It has been arranged for 600 people to climb the tower for free every day. But as per official records 1,200 people climbed the tower on the first day itself”, Adhikari said.

On Aswin 14, 2075 BS, the reconstruction of Dharahara was started by the National Reconstructi

on Authority. Dharahara was inaugurated by Prime Minister Oli on 11th Baishakh 2078 BS.

Meanwhile, the Central Project Implementation Unit has launched the website ‘dharahara.com.gov.np’ for booking a ticket to climb the Dharahara.

In the year 1882 BS, action upon the orders of Maharaani Lalit Tripurasundari, General BhimsenThapa first built the 61.88 meter high and 11-story tower. It was later rebuilt after being destroyed in the 1930s earthquake.

Source: National News Agency Nepal