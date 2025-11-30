Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Disciplinary Action Taken Against Lumbini Lions’ Niroshan Dickwella


Kathmandu: Lumbini Lions player Niroshan Dickwella has faced disciplinary action for violating the Level-1 code of conduct during the Nepal Premier League (NPL) match against Pokhara Avengers on Saturday.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Niroshan was penalised for disagreeing with the umpire’s decision regarding a leg before wicket (LBW) call. The incident occurred when the umpire ruled a Pokhara Avengers player not out, leading Dickwella to show his gloves to the umpire in protest.



As a consequence of his actions, Dickwella has admitted to the charges and has been subjected to a five percent deduction in his match fee along with one demerit point. This is not the first instance of disciplinary action in the league; previously, Chitwan Rhinos bowler Rijan Dhakal also faced similar repercussions.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.