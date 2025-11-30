Disciplinary Action Taken Against Lumbini Lions’ Niroshan Dickwella



Kathmandu: Lumbini Lions player Niroshan Dickwella has faced disciplinary action for violating the Level-1 code of conduct during the Nepal Premier League (NPL) match against Pokhara Avengers on Saturday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Niroshan was penalised for disagreeing with the umpire’s decision regarding a leg before wicket (LBW) call. The incident occurred when the umpire ruled a Pokhara Avengers player not out, leading Dickwella to show his gloves to the umpire in protest.





As a consequence of his actions, Dickwella has admitted to the charges and has been subjected to a five percent deduction in his match fee along with one demerit point. This is not the first instance of disciplinary action in the league; previously, Chitwan Rhinos bowler Rijan Dhakal also faced similar repercussions.

