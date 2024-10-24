Disunity is key challenge for democracy: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today urged all to be united for strengthening democratic process in the country.

‘Disunity is the key challenge for democracy. So, all should be united,’ he said while addressing a discussion titled ‘Journey of democracy: upcoming challenge and the way to overcome’.

BRAIN, a research organization, and Adarsho, a publication house, jointly organized the discussion at the auditorium of Bangla Academy here.

Bangladesh Constitutional Reform Commission head Professor Ali Riaz, its member Dr Jahed Ur Rahman, journalists Manir Haider and Sahed Alam, political analyst Sayeed Abdullah, anti-discrimination student movement coordinators Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam and Umama Fatema, among others, spoke in the discussion.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Mahbub Morshed and Bangla Academy director general Professor Dr Azam were present at the meeting.

Asif Nazrul said Awami League (AL) killed hundreds of people. They h

ad destroyed all institutions in the last 15 years. Even the party came into the power in 2008 through rigging votes, he added.

He said reform is needed for better democracy and everyone should keep patience.

The Adviser urged all to remain in together.

Expressing his gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives in the July-August mass upsurge, Ali Riaz said the government of Sheikh Hasina has snatched basic human rights. Every institution has been destroyed for establishing the rules of one person, he opined.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha