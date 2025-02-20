DMP Arrests 12 Suspected Criminals in Mohammadpur



Dhaka: Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Mohammadpur Thana has arrested 12 suspected criminals, including drug traders, from the Mohammadpur area. Mohammadpur Police stated that the arrested individuals were involved in various crimes, including professional drug trading, during a special operation conducted in the last 24 hours in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the arrested individuals are Yusuf (21), Antar (22), Azizul (22), Manik (27), Mahabub (18), Anwar alias Qazi Anwar (35), Mannan (24), Shihab (23), Hasan (24), Badhan (20), Rubel (32), and Nur Hossain (22). The police mentioned that these suspected criminals were apprehended during the special operation carried out in several crime-prone areas under Mohammadpur Police Station.





Following their arrest, the individuals were produced in court.

