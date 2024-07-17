DMP chief warns stern action if chaos is created in anti-quota movement

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said stern actions will be taken if any chaos is created centering the anti-quota movement.

‘If anyone carries out evil attempt to breach law and order, it will be dealt with iron hands,’ he said while talking to the journalists after inspecting the security arrangements at Hussaini Dalan Imambara with Shia community leaders.

Habibur Rahman said quota issue is now a subjudice matter. It is the duty of every citizen to abide by the court order, he added.

‘We are bound to obey court order. Police will work staying respectful to the law,’ he said.

About the security measures for the celebration of the holy Ashura, the DMP Commissioner said tight security measures will be taken for the smooth observance of holy Ashura and Tazia processions in the city.

‘Security will be ensured through proper coordination of Tazia mourning procession to be held on the occasion of Ashura, the biggest religious event of the Shia community,’ he said.

He said As

hura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on Wednesday (July 17) according to the Muharram month.

The commissioner said the entire area will be brought under Close Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance, adding, ‘Dog squad and also manual sweeping of the entire area will be done to prevent any untoward incident’.

Plain-clothes police members will also be deployed adjacent to the Imambara buildings and in the front and the behind the procession, he said. The DMP will always be on the lookout for the overall security of the event, he added.

Habibur Rahman requested to all not to bring sharp weapons, knives, flammable objects to the procession and keep short flag carrier for avoiding untoward incident with power cables.

He sought cooperation from all for the safe and peaceful celebration of all religious ceremonies of Muharram.

During the briefing, DMP Additional Commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Dr Khandkar Mahid Uddin; Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, Md Munibur R

ahman and CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman; Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were present along with the Shia community leaders.

The day is a public holiday.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha