business, Trading

The online service of the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) is disrupted.

Department's information officer and director Kabiraj Uprety said the disruption of service since Tuesday is because the file server of FEIMS system has to be migrated. According to him, the service would be restored by Friday. The service disruption is such that 'final upload' is not feasible in the system.

As a result, applications for labour permit cannot be registered online at present, the Department said. However, Uprety said, one can see and make changes to the documents already uploaded before this.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal