Don’t take law into your own hands: Police Headquarters

Against the backdrop of two deaths in two

separate incidents of mass beatings in Dhaka University (DU) in the city and

Jahangirnagar University (JU) in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, the

Police Headquarters in a statement today asked all not to take the law into

their own hands.

“The incidents of killing people in brutal mass beatings are being witnessed

in recent times. Such kind of mob justice is in no way acceptable. So,

Bangladesh Police is committed to take tougher legal action against those who

would take the law into their own hands,” the statement said.

There are provisions in the existing laws of the land

to expose those people who commit wrongdoings or crimes to justice, it added.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. If anyone commits

crimes, hand him directly over to the law. In no way, anyone can take the law

into their own hands,” the statement continued.

The Police Headquarters called upon the countrymen to make phone calls over

to National Emergen

cy Hotline Service 999 or communicate with nearby police

stations if anyone commits crimes and requesting all not to take the law into

their own hands.

It has sought cordial cooperation from the countrymen to stop recurrence of

the incidents of mob justice or mass beating.

“Bangladesh Police is committed to maintain the country’s law and order

alongside ensuring safety to the people’s lives and properties,” the

statement ended.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha