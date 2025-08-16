Dry Landslide Blocks Hetauda-Kathmandu Road



Hetauda: The road connecting the provincial headquarters Hetauda to the federal capital Kathmandu has been blocked due to a dry landslide. A dry landslide occurred at Jyamire, Indrasarobar Rural Municipality-3, along the Hetauda-Fakhel-Dakshinkali-Kathmandu road at around 9:30 am today, completely disrupting transport services in the area, said Spokesperson of the District Police Office, Makawanpur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Aryal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, stones and trees falling down near Lamidanda, Bhimphedi Rural Municipality-9, along the Tribhuvan Highway have also brought the road to a standstill. DSP Aryal said that work is being done to remove the landslide debris by using machines in both places.

