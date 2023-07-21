Health & Safety

In order to increase awareness for the prevention of dengue disease and control Aedes mosquito, leaflets were distributed at mosques in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area after Jummah prayers today.

Besides leaflet distribution, brief discussions were held on dengue prevention aiming to make the devotees aware, a press release said.

The councilors of various wards and the officials of the health department participated in the discussions, the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha