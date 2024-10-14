DSEX index drops by 48.5 points as majority of stocks decline



The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a slight reduction in trading volume on Monday, the first working day of the week after the Durga Puja holiday, as the prices of most companies fell. Out of 396 companies traded, the prices of 225 declined, 119 increased, while 52 remained unchanged.

By the close of trading, the benchmark index DSEX had dropped by 48.51 points, settling at 5,373 points. The DSES Shariah Index saw a decrease of 14.29 points, ending at 1,191.57, and the DS30 Blue Chip Index fell by 15 points to close at 1,969.52.

Dhaka Stock Exchange opens lower after Durga Puja holiday

The total transaction volume at DSE amounted to Tk 350.73 crore, marking a 6.87% decline from the previous trading day last Wednesday, when the turnover stood at Tk 376.60 crore.

Over at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), the CASPI index recorded a marginal drop of 0.26 points, closing at 15,094.79 points. A total of 192 companies were traded, with 84 seeing price increases, 85 experiencing declines, and 23 remain

ing unchanged. The total value of shares and units traded at the CSE was Tk 9.30 crore, up from Tk 8.31 crore on the previous trading day.

Source: United News of Bangladesh