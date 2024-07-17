Wed. Jul 17th, 2024
General

DU to take action if anyone gets involved in untoward incident

The Dhaka University authorities said stern action as per university ordinance will be taken if any of its student gets involved in any kind of untoward incident in the campus asking the students to stay in the halls peacefully.

The provosts and house tutors of each hall will be staying in their respective hall and will take necessary measures to ensure security of the students, said the university authorities after an emergency meeting of the provosts standing committee this evening, chaired by university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.

“No outsider will be allowed to stay in the university campus”, said the university authorities, calling upon the students to be aware of all sorts of rumors and misinformation.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Mohammad Samad, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Shitesh Chandra Bachar, Treasurer Momtaz Uddin Ahmed and provosts of different halls were present in the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

Related Post

General

Collective efforts must to achieve target of 2041: Nasrul

Jul 15, 2024
General

Indian Prime Minister Modi congratulates PM Oli

Jul 15, 2024
General

Taskforce formed to study Chitwan incident

Jul 15, 2024