Durga Puja being celebrated peacefully in country: Sakhawat

Adviser to the interim government on the ministries of shipping, textiles and jute Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain today said this year’s Durga Puja is being celebrated peacefully in a very festive atmosphere across the country.

“This year’s Durga Puja is being celebrated peacefully in a very festive atmosphere across the country. The government has made maximum security arrangements for puja festival. Army has been deployed along with police-ansar,” he said while visiting various puja mandaps in the city, according to a press release.

This evening, the adviser visited various puja mandaps including Osmani Hall Puja Mandap of Bangladesh Textile University under Tejgaon Thana of the capital, Tejgaon Shilpanchal Thana Puja Mandap, BG Press Puja Mandap and exchanged greetings with Sanatan followers marking the Durga Puja.

Noting that the current government has extended the holiday on the occasion of the ongoing Durga Puja festival for the first time to make it more joyous, he hoped that the matte

r of increasing holidays for the festival will be considered in future also.

Commenting that the young generation sacrificed themselves in the July-August revolution for the sake of building a Bangladesh of harmony, the adviser said, “The opportunity to build a new Bangladesh has come before us.”

He called upon people irrespective of religion and caste to work together to reform the state and build a new Bangladesh.

Local Sanatan religious leaders along with student representatives of movement were present during his visit.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha