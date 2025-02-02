Dutch Textile Trade Mission to Foster Business Collaboration in Bangladesh



Dhaka: A Dutch trade delegation styled Netherlands Circular Textile Trade Mission, consisting of 18 Dutch companies, will visit Bangladesh from February 10 to 13 to stimulate business-to-business collaboration with the garment and textile sector of Bangladesh. The mission aims to explore opportunities for partnership and knowledge exchange in the thriving textile industry of Bangladesh.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the trade mission will include representatives from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, apparel brands, impact investors, and companies working on traceable solutions to promote circular fashion. The Netherlands embassy in Bangladesh and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), with the support of Export Partner, Clean and Unique, BGMEA, and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), are jointly organizing this first-ever trade mission to Bangladesh under the Netherlands Circular Textile programme.





To mark the visit, Charge D’Affairs at the Netherlands embassy in Dhaka, Andre Carsten, stated that the trade mission between Bangladeshi manufacturers and Netherlands-based companies is a significant step towards bridging technology gaps and fostering strong business relations. He emphasized that Bangladesh has established itself as a formidable force in the global textile market and is recognized as the second-largest exporter. The textile sector is crucial to the economic growth of Bangladesh and has thrived through many global and local challenges.





During the visit, the Dutch delegation will participate in the 6th Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) 2025 organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE). They will also visit the BGMEA and several RMG and textile factories in the Savar and Gazipur areas to promote trade and investment that benefits people, creates jobs, and stimulates business, as well as to transfer knowledge and skills, according to the press release.

