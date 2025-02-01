Event on “Shaping Bangladesh: Designing Tomorrow, Building Today” Held Successfully



Dhaka: With the aim of building a brighter Bangladesh through technological innovation, social progress, and sustainable development, Ceramic Bangladesh magazine held an event titled “Shaping Bangladesh: Designing Tomorrow, Building Today” at a hotel in the capital recently. Experts in building materials presented strategies at the event to boost growth by addressing the challenges in the growing context of Bangladesh. The discussion was attended by engineers, architects, and brand heads of the construction industry.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) participated in the event with Akij Ceramic as the Principal Sponsor, while Fresh and X Ceramic were Powered by Sponsors. Tiles were on display at the event, said a press release today.

Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin attended the event as the chief guest and presented the awards to the winners. Prof. Engineer Dr. Shamim Z. Bosunia and Prof. Architect Shamsul Wares were given the ‘

Lifetime Achievement Award’ on the occasion.

Major General Md. Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar, Chairman of RAJUK, Professor Dr. Abu Sayeed M. Ahmed, President of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, Engineer Mohammad Reazul Islam Rezu, President of IEB, BCMEA President Moynul Islam, Senior Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid, and General Secretary Irfan Uddin, along with civil society members, were present.