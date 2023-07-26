Trading

A groundbreaking e-Commerce Facilitation Center was launched at BSCIC Jamdani Shilpa Nagar in Narayanganj today aimed at expanding the country's renowned jamdani industry both at home and abroad.

In association with Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) launched the centre, said a press release here.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen presided over the ceremony while Joint Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i Md Shaiful Islam, TIKA Bangladesh Coordinator Sevki Mart Baris, Project Manager of a2i Mazedul Islam, General Manager (Marketing) of BSCIC Akhil Ranjan Tarafder, Head of Commercialization of a2i Rezwanul Haque Jami and other senior officials concerned were present at the function.

The e-Commerce Facilitation Center would empower local entrepreneurs at Jamdani Shilpa Palli by providing them with crucial guidance and 24/7 support to effectively reach national and global markets.

The center will facilitate B2B business expansion opportunities for the entrepreneurs. By leveraging the expertise and consulting services of a2i-OneShop, local entrepreneurs will enhance their business prospects and financial prosperity, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ramis Sen emphasized on the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Turkey, dating back to pre-independence periods.

He praised the e-Commerce Facilitation Center's establishment, saying that it would further strengthen the bilateral relationship and pave the way for future collaborations in the realm of e-commerce development.

Sen commended the initiative for its unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurial development.

Aligned with the government's vision to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, the BSCIC introduced the modern digital marketplace 'BSCIC Online Market,' complementing the conventional market.

Entrepreneurs under BSCIC can now register on this platform and showcase their products, benefitting from promotional opportunities.

The newly launched e-Commerce Facilitation Center will extend support to entrepreneurs who wish to leverage BSCIC's digital platform while a2i-ekShop will seamlessly connect with major marketplaces across the country, allowing entrepreneurs to promote and sell their products effectively.

Both Turkey and Bangladesh are optimistic about the enduring cooperation between the two nations and the e-Commerce Facilitation Center stands as a testament to their shared commitment to leveraging digital technology for mutual progress and growth.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha