E-Voting Machine to Facilitate Leadership Selection in CPN (UML) 11th National Congress



Kathmandu: E-voting machines are set to be implemented for leadership selection in the forthcoming CPN (UML) 11th National Congress. UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali announced that the electronic voting system would streamline and enhance the efficiency of the selection process.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the CPN (UML) had previously utilized electronic voting machines during its 10th National Convention in Chitwan. Gyawali confirmed the decision to employ the technology again, stating that a tender has already been announced, and a decision will be finalized shortly.





The National Congress aims to elect a 251-member central committee, which will include 15 office-bearers. Approximately 2,200 delegates are expected to attend the party’s general convention. The closed-door session of the convention will take place at Bhrikutimandap, as indicated in statements.

