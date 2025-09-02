Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Earthquake Strikes Gorkha District With 4 Magnitude


Gorkha: An earthquake struck Gorkha district at 6:15 am today. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre stated that the epicentre of the earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was at Hansapur of Ajirkot Rural Municipality-3 in the district of Gorkha.

According to National News Agency Nepal, earlier on August 17, an earthquake of 4 on the Richter scale had occurred with its epicenter in the Helamcho area of Ramechhap district. Nepal has witnessed minor jolts quite often in recent years. The Himalayan region of the country is also considered a seismically active zone.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.