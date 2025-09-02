Earthquake Strikes Gorkha District With 4 Magnitude



Gorkha: An earthquake struck Gorkha district at 6:15 am today. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre stated that the epicentre of the earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was at Hansapur of Ajirkot Rural Municipality-3 in the district of Gorkha.

According to National News Agency Nepal, earlier on August 17, an earthquake of 4 on the Richter scale had occurred with its epicenter in the Helamcho area of Ramechhap district. Nepal has witnessed minor jolts quite often in recent years. The Himalayan region of the country is also considered a seismically active zone.