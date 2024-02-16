EC asks political parties to inform it of any changes to their name, statute

Kathmandu: The Election Commission has directed the political parties to inform it if they have made any changes and amendment to their names, statute, rules, stamp, flag and symbol as well as changes in their office-bearers within 30 days. The EC, in accordance with Section 51 of Political Parties related Act, 2073, asked the political parties to submit the details in the stipulated format. It said that the political parties were directed to submit the details in order to stop the trend of not providing information about the changes made in the party since long. A press release issued by EC Assistant Spokesperson, Dr Thaneshowr Bhusal, stated that the parties were asked to submit the details only after making decision from the party's general convention or central executive committee, which is in EC's record, or approved from general convention if possible. Distribution of party membership, election, nomination and appointment of office-bearers and members including central committee should be as per pol itical party related act, mentioned EC. Likewise, the EC urged the political parties to make arrangement for their financial transactions through bank, keeping the accounting record in the specified format. Source: National News Agency RSS