The Election Commission (EC) today directed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner to take legal action against those responsible for beating independent candidate for Dhaka-17 constituency polls Ashraful Hossain Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, at the end of the election.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal gave the order over phone to DMP Commissioner, said a press release.

The DMP Commissioner was asked to take strict legal action against the responsible persons after conducting an on-site investigation.

Ashraful Hossain Alam was reportedly attacked by some youths when he went to visit a polling centre in Banani area just before the end of Dhaka-17 constituency election on Monday.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha