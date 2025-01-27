EC Sanaullah Advocates for Fair Elections to Restore Commission’s Image



Nilphamari: Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah stated today that the reputation of the Election Commission and all involved parties had suffered due to poorly conducted elections in the past. Addressing a view exchange meeting at Nilphamari Government College auditorium, he emphasized the need to seize the current opportunity to restore their credibility.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the meeting was chaired by District Election Officer Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, with other notable speakers including Principal of Nilphamari Government College Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan and Regional Election Officer Mohammad Azizul Islam. The event was organized by the Sadar Upazila Election Office and included information collectors, supervisors, and newly enrolled voters.





During his speech, EC Sanaullah acknowledged the challenges inherent in every election but highlighted that the current scenario presents more opportunities than obstacles. He stressed that many political parties, advocating for democracy, have long been striving for free, fair, and impartial elections.





He further mentioned that the activism of the younger generations last July-August had shed light on the importance of citizen rights. In light of the upcoming general elections, EC Sanaullah called for heightened awareness and vigilance among all stakeholders.





He assured that efforts would be made to ensure the presence of representatives from all candidates at polling centers, aiming for a transparent election process from voter registration to the announcement of results. He concluded by asserting that a strong, fair, and honest Election Commission requires its officials and staff to uphold the same values.

