Economy returns to normal condition, PM says

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that his government was successful in bringing the failing economy in the state of gradual improvement. Inaugurating the Eight Nuwakot Mahotsav at Bidur of Nuwakot district on Friday, the PM said country's economy which was pushed to severe crisis when he came to office some 13 months ago is now in right track. "The indicators of economy are now in positive status. We have achieved a success from several efforts of the Prime Minister's Office, Finance Ministry and Nepal Rasta Bank after holding continuous discussions with the agencies and stakeholders at home and abroad," the PM said. The PM expressed the confidence that the country could be taken to prosperity if the current pace of progress could be maintained for some time. "Bank's interest rate has decreased now. There has been improvement in the tourist arrival and revenue collection has increased 10 per cent and the foreign exchange reserve has reached all-time high," PM Prachanda shared. He went on to say that remittance inflow has increased 30 per cent and transactions of real estate has improved. The PM shared that the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year would be centered on boosting production and employment generation. The government is actively working to modernize the agriculture sector's development for enhancing production and employment creations. The PM expressed the belief that the country would reach a new stage of development and prosperity soon as discussions are ongoing with the neighbouring countries' counterpart for Nepal's tourism development. Source: National News Agency RSS