Effective Measures Underlined to Ensure Good Governance in Energy Sector



Rangpur: Environmental experts have emphasized the need for taking effective steps to ensure good governance in the energy sector to transition to renewable energy for building a greener world for future generations. They expressed the view while addressing an awareness-raising human chain programme organized by the Socheton Nagorik Committee (Sonak), marking the ‘International Clean Energy Day 2025’ in front of the Surovi Uddyan in the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the event was presided over by Sonak Rangpur President Dr Swasswato Bhattacharya and featured key environmental experts and activists including Advocate AAM Munir Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed, and Sadiq Al Mahdi. The speakers emphasized the need for policy clarity in the production and use of renewable energy in Bangladesh, similar to other countries worldwide, and underscored the importance of creating public awareness about the transition to renewable energy, along with addressing various challenges.

During the p

rogram, Advocate AAM Munir Chowdhury presented 12 key recommendations as proposals from the human chain. Among these proposals was the immediate cancellation of the existing fuel-based energy master plan, ‘Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP-2023).’ The experts suggested that a new master plan should be developed and implemented, focusing on reducing the use of fossil fuels and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix.

Moreover, they recommended forming an independent monitoring and control authority comprising relevant experts to ensure accountability in decision-making processes related to the sector. They stressed the necessity for reforms to enhance the legal and institutional capacity of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), aiming to ensure transparency and create a competitive market for both public and private institutions in the energy sector.

The proposals also called for the publication of all project proposals and contract documents in the energy sector

executed with international, regional, and domestic institutions. Additionally, they advocated for full compliance with national procurement laws and policies, including open-procurement and the E-GP method, in the implementation and procurement of power sector projects.

The experts further highlighted the importance of ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation in determining project planning, contract terms, and the research and development of renewable energy technologies.