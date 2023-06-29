Health & Safety, medical

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated amid inclement weather with due religious fervor and sacrificing animals in the district today.

The district administration, Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP), Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) and law enforcement agencies have taken adequate steps to ensure peaceful celebrations of the festivity.

The main Eid-ul Azha congregations were held at the District Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center at 8 am followed by a second Jamaat there at 9 am due to drizzly weather.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament and Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader, Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan, Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, high officials, political leaders, professionals and civil society members participated in the main congregations.

RpMP Commissioner Md. Moniruzzaman participated in the Eid congregation held at RpMP Lines mosque at 8 am while Superintendent of Police Md. Ferdous Ali Chowdhury took part at the congregation held at Rangpur Police Lines mosque at 7:30 am in the city.

The biggest Eid-ul-Azha congregation was held at the historical Rangpur Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque at 9 am in the city.

Due to inclement weather, Eid congregations were held at different mosques in Rangpur city and across the district. Some mosques had multiple Eid congregations.

The bigger Eid congregations were held at Mulatol Alia Madrasha, Munshipara Jam-e-Mosque, Kamarpara Kutubia Jam-e-Mosque, Shalbon Mistripara Jam-e-Mosque, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque, Rangpur Medical College Central Jam-e-Mosque, Kamal Kachhna Jam-e-Mosque, Dhap Mohammadpur Jam-e-Mosque, Burirhat Jam-e-Mosque, Central Bus Terminal Jam-e Mosque and other mosques between 8 am and 9 am in the city.

Outside the city, bigger Eid jamats were held at Sadar Upazila Parishad Jam-e-Mosque, Mithapukur Upazila Parishad Jam-e-Mosque, Badarganj Jam-e-Mosque, Pirgachha Jam-e-Mosque, Kawnia Jam-e-Mosque, Taraganj Jam-e-Mosque, Pirganj Upazila Jam-e-Mosque and Gangachara Baro Paikan Baro Jam-e-Mosque ground between 9 am and 10 am.

The Muslim devotees participated in the Eid-ul-Azha congregations at around 6,000 mosques in the city, upazila towns and rural areas across the district with due religious passion and gravity.

They offered special munajats seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of departed souls of their relatives and continued peace and prosperity of the country, its people, Muslim Ummah and whole humanity.

Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa said the Muslims are slaughtering sacrificial animals at 117 fixed spots in all 33 wards of the city and removal of animal wastes would be completed in 12 hours from 2 am today.

He urged citizens to assist the RpCC authority in ensuring faster disposal of sacrificial animal wastes in a hygienic way to keep the city clean, eco-friendly and green by averting environmental pollution.

Marking celebrations of the Eid-ul-Azha festivity, the national flag has been hoisted atop all government and private buildings and improved diets were served to inmates of hospitals, orphanages, jail, vagrant centres and Shishu Paribars.

RpCC has decorated the main streets with the national flag and various colorful flags and banners bearing inscriptions 'Eid Mubarak' giving pleasant looks to the city.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha