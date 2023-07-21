General

A 76-year-old man has died after being attacked by a rhino in eastern Chitwan on Thursday.

The deceased is Nabraj Adhikari of Ratnanagar Municipality-6, Chitwan, it is said.

Information Officer of Chitwan National Park Ganesh Prasad Tiwari said that Adhikari, who had gone to collect the fiddlehead fern (Niguro) in the nearby forest was attacked by the rhino in Baghmara Buffer Zone Community Forest.

Adhikari's body was recovered this morning in a search carried out by the family members and relatives as Adhikari did not return home on Thursday evening, according to Information Officer Tiwari.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal