Eminent citizens issue statement against terrorism, anarchy



A total of 179 eminent citizens of the country have strongly condemned the recent countrywide terrorist and destructive acts carried out by a vested quarter centering the quota reform movement of the students.

They made the condemnation in a joint statement issued on Friday.

They called upon the people to remain vigilant against this destruction and anarchy.

Many valuable lives have been lost in the attacks, vandalism and arson, reads the statement.

The eminent citizens paid profound tributes to those killed in the violent acts of the multiple days, including pedestrians, students and members of law enforcing agencies and wished recovery of the injured people who are receiving treatment at hospitals.

They expressed their belief that the country will be able to recover the economic losses of the country incurred by the mayhem.

Properties worth Taka thousand of crores were damaged through subversive acts including arson attacks and vandalism on nationally important establishments such as Bangladesh Telev

ision Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, metro-rail, BRTA, Department of Disaster Management, data center, jail, DGHS and newly constructed expressway since July 16, they said.

The citizens said the perpetrators looted arms and helped flee the terrorists and militants from a jail (Narsingdi).

The signatories included economist Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Artist Hashem Khan, National Human Rights Commission former Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque, Bangladesh Bank former governor Dr. Atiur Rahman, artists Rafiqunnabi and Abul Barak Alvi, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, ambassador Sohrab Hossain, former principal secretary Abdul Karim, former secretaries KH Masud Siddiqui and Ujjal Vikas Dutta, former IGPs Mohammad Nurul Huda and Dr. Hasan Mahmud Khandkar, Professor Nisar Hossain,

Dr. Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, Professor Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Professor Dr. Motahar Hossain, Professor Dr. Zeenat Husa, Professor Dr. Md. Momin Uddin, Professor Dr. Abdur Rahim, Professor Dr. Savita Ri

zwana Rahman, Professor Dr. AJM Shafiul Alam, journalists Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, BFUJ President and BSS Chief News Editor Omar Faruque, JPC General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, National University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Md. Moshiur Rahman, Professor Muhammad Samad, former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, actor Alamgir, singer Sabina Yasmin, dancer Shibli Mohammad, actress Suborna Mustafa and former IGP A. K. M. Shahidul Haque.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha