Emphasis laid on women entrepreneurship

Pokhara: Women tourism entrepreneurs have laid emphasis on need of special action plan from policy-level to promote women entrepreneurship for propping up economy. They stressed it at a programme organised for women entrepreneurs of service sector in Gandaki province. EU-Nepal Trade and Investment Project organised the event with coordination of Women Tourism Entrepreneurs Forum (WOTEF). On the occasion, tourism entrepreneur Sharmila Neupane said the state has not been paying attention to the result-oriented activities. She mentioned, "The state should create gender-based investment-friendly environment in order to encourage women in entrepreneurship for social justice and equality." She went on to claim that there is no feeling about the presence of the government." Also a tourism entrepreneur, Gandaki Province Assembly member, Devaka Pahari, shared that women are deprived of the opportunity to income generation in lack of women-friendly environment. Pointing out the need of investment-friendly environme nt, policy to encourage entrepreneurship, guarantee of market, training as per women's interest, capacity enhancement, she said she had been constantly raising voice in this regard. Similarly, Professor Dr Chandra Bhadra viewed that women are compelled to face discrimination due to various reasons after the state is not seen sensitive towards gender-friendly concept. Chairperson of Pokhara Tourism Council, Pom Narayan Shrestha, underscored that there are immense potentials to encourage women towards entrepreneurship as tourism is multi-dynamic sector. Sharing contribution of women tourism entrepreneurs in tourism promotion of Pokhara, she pointed out the need of additional empowerment of women. Likewise, WOTEF Advisor Pampha Pahari opined that with the establishment of the organisation, collective voices are being raised for women empowerment. Organiation Chair Uma Bhandari Regmi said the organisation had been organising various programmes for augmenting status of women associated with different business . Women tourism entrepreneurs had gathered for the first time in Pokhara and established the organisation in 2074 BS. She further said the state should pay attention to capacitate women entrepreneurs and manage sustainable finance. EU Representatives Dipanjali Shrestha shared that as per the statistics of Gandaki Province only around 45 per cent women are self-dependent. Source: National News Agency Nepal