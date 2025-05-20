Ending Poverty in Developing Nations Faces New Hurdles



Xian: Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly, Bimala Ghimire, highlighted the growing challenges of eradicating poverty sustainably in developing and least developed countries. Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development held in Xian, China, she emphasized the difficulties posed by inadequate access to essential services such as education, health, food security, and basic facilities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Ghimire addressed the pressing issue that over one billion people globally are living in extreme poverty. She pointed out that the lack of access to critical services in developing and underdeveloped countries exacerbates the challenge of sustainably ending poverty. The Vice-Chairperson underscored the importance of addressing these fundamental gaps to achieve significant progress in poverty reduction.





Ghimire also acknowledged the significant role played by the SCO since its inception. She praised the organization as a powerful multilateral forum that promotes regional peace, stability, economic prosperity, and social justice. Furthermore, she expressed Nepal’s high regard for the contributions and collaborative efforts of the Forum in tackling poverty and fostering sustainable development.

