EPZ Exports in H1 of FY25 Register 22.41pc Growth



Dhaka: Exports from the country’s Export Processing Zones (EPZs) witnessed a 22.41 percent growth year-on-year in the first half (H1) of the current fiscal 2024-2025 (FY25), totaling US$4,126 million, up from $3,371 million during the same period a year earlier. The information was revealed today at a press briefing held at the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) complex in the city.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman briefed reporters about the export position. In his speech, Rahman said BEPZA has contributed 29 percent of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of the country in the fiscal year 2023-24. “BEPZA exported products worth US$ 7.07 billion, which is 16 percent of the total $44.47 billion export income in FY 2023-24,” he added.





Despite various global challenges, Rahman informed that BEPZA signed agreements with 28 foreign companies to invest $568.49 million in Bangladesh. “A total of 38 countries invested in Export Processing Zones under BEPZA. Among these companies, 108 are Chinese, 61 South Korean, 29 Japanese, 19 Indian, 19 UK, 17 US and 7 are Sri Lankan,” he mentioned.





The executive chairman highlighted that domestic and foreign investors are increasingly approaching BEPZA to invest in the EPZ areas. “Recently, a foreign company proposed a $150 million investment, and investors are showing interest in manufacturing solar panel components and chemicals,” he added.





Ziaur Rahman reiterated BEPZA’s commitment to driving investment and export growth in Bangladesh, noting that uninterrupted energy supply remains a challenge. “We currently have nearly 50 investment proposals,” he said.





BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Ashraful Kabir, in a presentation, highlighted achievements and future plans. Kabir stated that over the years, BEPZA has consistently contributed between 15-20 percent of Bangladesh’s total exports, with 48 percent diversified products being produced in these EPZs.





The EPZs produce a diverse array of goods, including tents, bicycles, cosmetics, Hollywood masks, and camping furniture, among others. Since its inception, BEPZA has attracted a total of $6.91 billion in investments and facilitated exports amounting to $114.91 billion up to 2024, creating 524,385 employment opportunities till 2024.





Kabir also noted that BEPZA has deposited Tk 1215.94 crore in the treasury as income tax till December 2024. Other speakers at the event included BEPZA Member (Engineering) Md Imtiaz Hossain, Member (Finance) A N M Foyzul Haque, and BEPZA Executive Director (Public Relations) Abu Syeed Md. Anwar Parvez.

