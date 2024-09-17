Ex-Adi. SP Kafi further remanded for two days

A court here today granted another two days police remand to former additional superintendant of police (Adi-SP) Abdullah Hil Kafi of Dhaka district in an attempt to murder case filed with Ashulia Police Station.

Senior Judicial Magistrate of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here Md Julhas Uddin passed the order after Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Sub-Inspector (SI) Abu Taher Miah pleaded for further 7-day remand.

The same court earlier placed him on eight days police remand.

Kafi was arrested by detective police from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on September 2 while he was trying to flee the country.

Earlier on September 11, one Md Rabiul Sunny filed an attempt to murder case with Ashulia Thana against 30 people including the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The other prime accused of the case are-former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, former secretary of the University Grants Commission UGC) Dr Ferdaus Zaman, form

er UGC members Dr Md Alamgir, Dr Biswajit Kumar Chanda and Dr Md Sajjad Hossain.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha