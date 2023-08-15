General

Former Chief of Air Staff, Bir Uttam, Air Vice Marshal Sultan Mahmud passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital around 8.40pm last night.

He was 79, Sultan Mahmud's son Rajib Mahmud told BSS today.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sultan Mahmud.

In a condolence message, Quader prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Sultan Mahmud played an important role as the commanding officer of Sector-II at first and later in Sector-I during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

He also led Bangladesh Air Force's Kilo Flight operation against Pakistani forces.

He was awarded the Independence Award in 2018 for his special contribution to the Great Liberation War.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha