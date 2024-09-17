nepalnewsgazette

Ex-railway minister Sujon remanded for 3 days

A court here today placed former railway minister Advocate Md Nurul Islam Sujon on a three-day police remand in Imran Hossain murder case filed with the Jatrabari Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after accepting a plea from the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case.

On August 5, Imran was shot dead during a protest rally in city’s Jatrabari area.

His mother Kohinur Akhter later filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station against 298 persons including the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 1.

Sujon was arrested from Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in city’s Shyamoli area last night around 10pm.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

