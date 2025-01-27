Ex-State Minister Enamur on 6-Day Remand in Hawker Killing Case



Dhaka: A court here today placed former state minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md Enamur Rahman on a six-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of hawker Sagor in the city’s Mirpur area during the student-led July-August mass uprising. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Joshita Islam passed the order as police produced Enamur before the court and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand in the case. Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Dr. Md Enamur Rahman from the city’s Bhatara area in the early hours of Monday.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the case documents reveal that Sagor joined an anti-discrimination student rally at Mirpur-10 intersection on July 19. At around 4 pm, the rally was attacked by police and Awami League cadres, resulting in Sagor being shot and dying on the spot. On November 27, Sagor’s sister, Beuty Akter, filed the case against 242 individuals, including the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

