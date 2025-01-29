Experts Stress Public Awareness to Combat Cervical Cancer



Rangpur: Experts at a daylong seminar have stressed the need to create widespread public awareness to defeat cervical cancer. Early detection and subsequent proper treatment have been proven to prevent this fatal disease.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the experts expressed their views at a scientific seminar titled ‘Elimination of Cervical Cancer. The Progress Made and What More Needs to Be Done’ at the Prime Medical College and Hospital, Rangpur (PMCHR) auditorium on Tuesday. The seminar was organized by the Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) with the theme ‘Empowering Prevention and Early Detection’, marking the ‘Celebration of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Vaccination Campaign’ in the city.





Prime Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Nur Islam attended the event as the chief guest with OGSB Rangpur Branch President Professor Dr. Shahi Farzana Tasmin presiding over the seminar. The event featured addresses from past presidents of the OGSB Rangpur Branch, including Professor Dr. Azizul Islam, Professor Dr. Laila Husna Banu, Professor Dr. Ferdousi Sultana, and Professor Dr. Sharmin Sultana Lucky, along with the Director of Prime Medical College Hospital Brigadier General (Retired) Professor Dr. Golam Rasul.





The seminar highlighted that five crore women in the country are at risk of cervical cancer. To combat this, it was recommended that women aged nine to 20 years receive one or two doses of the cervical cancer vaccine, while women aged 21 to 45 years should receive two doses. The experts underscored that cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death among women in Bangladesh, and that early diagnosis and timely, complete treatment can significantly reduce the suffering and mortality associated with the disease.





The experts identified ignorance, child marriage, early childbearing, early initiation of sexual activity, and other related issues as risk factors for cervical cancer. Professor Dr. Shahi Farzana Tasmin emphasized the importance of early detection of malignant cervical cells to prevent mortality and reduce morbidity. Since cervical cancer is asymptomatic until its advanced stages, regular screening is crucial for early detection.





The chief guest highlighted that preventive cervical screening programs can prevent cervical cancer deaths and offer a means of early detection. He pointed out that if the disease is detected early, it is highly treatable and associated with longer survival and better quality of life outcomes. He emphasized the need to create adequate awareness to make Bangladesh free from cervical cancer by 2030. The event concluded with the inauguration of a vaccination program to prevent cervical cancer.

