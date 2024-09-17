Expose drug godfathers to justice: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam

Chowdhury (Retd.) has asked all concerned to bring the kingpins of illegal

drug dealers to book.

“Expose the godfathers of illegal drug traders to justice. You have to

capture not only the carriers, but also kingpins of the drug dealers,” he

said.

He gave the instruction while exchanging views with high ups of the

Department of Narcotic Control (DNC) at Segunbagicha here in the capital city

this morning.

The Home Adviser asked the DNC officials to intensify the drives against

drugs during the ongoing joint raids across the nation and submit its

progress report daily.

“Your performances will be evaluated based on your success on this matter,”

he said.

He asked the DNC officials to work sincerely to stamp out illicit drug

trading from the society, otherwise the future generation, families, society

and state would face dire consequences.

“We have to check drug abuse by any means,” he said.

The home adviser said the DNC officials have own uniform, but have

no arms or

weapons. “It is necessary to give them arms for conducting successful drives.

Measures will be taken to this end,” he assured.

He also suggested the DNC to take support from police or other law

enforcement agencies in case of conducting any risky operation.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury called for reducing corruption, saying, “Success of

the interim government will not come if fails to reduce graft.”

The home adviser asked the DNC officials to keep them away from taking bribe

and committing corruption.

Senior Secretary at the Security Services Division Md Mashiur Rahman and DNC

Director General (DG) Khondoker Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were

present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha