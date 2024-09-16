Extortion in guise of Jubo Dal, police arrests 3 jubo league men

Police have arrested three workers of Jubo league, the youth front of Awami League, on charges of taking extortion in guise of Jubo Dal, youth wing of BNP here today.

The arrestees were identified as Solaiman Hossen (32), Raju Hossen (27) and Rakib Hossen (30).

Impersonating them as the activists of Jubo Dal, the trio were demanding huge amount of donations from local businessmen for picnic, police said.

Being informed about the incident, police rounded up the criminals.

OC of Thakurgaon Sadar thana police said process is on to file a case in this connection.

General Secretary of BNP Thakurgaon district Mirza Faisal Amin said the defeated forces are engaging in such heinous activities and trying to tarnish the image of the party.

Both organizational and legal actions will be taken against the persons to be found involved in any extortion and other criminal activities, he said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha