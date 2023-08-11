General

The police personnel on Thursday evening seized the counterfeit notes from Changunarayan area in Bhaktapur.

A joint team of police personnel deployed from Police Circle Thankot and Police Range Changunarayan held the fake notes of Rs 1.5 million

The police have held nine persons for further investigations into their alleged involvement in the transaction of fake notes.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prajit KC said that the fake notes were held from a raid carried out by the police personnel in a rented room of Arjun Subedi, 40.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal