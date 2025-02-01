Fakhrul Condemns Jubo Dal Leader Death in Custody



Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today condemned the death of Jubo Dal leader Touhidul Islam after being apprehended by law enforcement agencies.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, in a statement, Fakhrul alleged that members of law enforcement agencies in plainclothes took away Touhidul Islam, the convener of Panchthubi Union Jubo Dal of Sadar Upazila under Cumilla district, from his home and tortured him to death. Fakhrul demanded a proper investigation into the incident, stating that “such extrajudicial killing is very unfortunate during the interim government supported by political parties participating in the democratic movement after the fall of the Awami fascist government in the students-led mass movement.”





He mentioned that the countrymen are shocked by such extrajudicial killings, and this murder has created new panic in the minds of the people. Fakhrul emphasized that “none can take the law into its own hands,” and stressed the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice, regardless of their power, as a condition of the rule of law.





The BNP secretary general demanded that the real culprits involved in this murder be brought to justice. Referring to the incidents of extrajudicial killings during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule, Fakhrul stated, “this brutal murder of Jubo Dal leader of Cumilla reminds us of the Awami fascist era.”





He further remarked that unlawful killings can never maintain peace and order in society, as they grossly disregard the rule of law and push the country towards primordial darkness. In his statement, Fakhrul prayed for the eternal peace of Touhidul Islam and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family members.

