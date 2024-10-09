Fakhrul, Rizvi, Khasru acquitted in case for instigating violence

A court here today acquitted BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case lodged against them for instigating violence in 2018.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque passed the order, quashing the case filed against them as the complainant AB Siddique, remained absent for 20 hearing dates in a row.

Siddique, notorious for filing cases after cases against BNP and Jamaat leaders and bringing outrageous allegations against them, filed the case on August 6, 2018, during the student movement over road safety. The court on June 9, 2022, took the charges into cognizance.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha