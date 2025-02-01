Farida Akhter Advocates for Artistes’ Dignity in Villages and Towns



Dhaka: Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter today emphasized the importance of ensuring the dignity of artistes residing in both villages and towns as a crucial step to safeguarding the art itself. She stressed that the respect and recognition given to artistes directly contribute to the preservation and appreciation of art forms.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Farida Akhter made these remarks while attending the second solo exhibition of self-taught artist Najma Kabir at the Safiuddin Gallery in Dhanmondi, where she served as the chief guest. She urged all stakeholders to make concerted efforts to guarantee that artistes, particularly those in less urbanized areas, do not face any form of discrimination in their artistic endeavors.





The adviser further encouraged artists to reflect the challenges and hardships of the haor regions through their artwork. She observed that while the natural beauty of these areas is often captured, the underlying struggles and cries remain overlooked. Her comments underscore the potential of art to tell deeper stories and bring attention to social issues.





The event also featured Md Kawsar Hossain, Founder of Focus Bangladesh and President of the International Watercolor Society, and artist Rezaun Nabi, who attended as special guests among others.

