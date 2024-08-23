Farroque for extraditing ousted Sheikh Hasina to country to face trial

BNP chairperson’s adviser and former opposition chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque today called for extraditing ousted Sheikh Hasina from India to the country for facing trial and punishment as several cases, including murder have been filed against her.

“The immediate return of fallen, dictator and fascist Sheikh Hasina from India to the country is a must for giving her severe punishment through trial under the law,” he said.

He told journalists after visiting the grave of Shaheed President and founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman here marking the 14th founding anniversary of the ‘Jatiyatabadi Motor Chalok Dal’.

If the murders of Sheikh Mujib can bring back from India and execute them, then Sheikh Hasina can also be brought back to the country to face music, he said.

Since India-Bangladesh has extradition treaty, he said, Sheikh Hasina should be immediately brought home from India and prosecuted under the law.

In a query on how much time to be given to the interim government by the BNP to hold the elections in th

e country, he said that the contribution of the students to this movement is unforgettable.

“The work of restructuring the country is underway in coordination with the experienced leaders of BNP’s standing committee,” he added.

Therefore, they will decide how much time they will give the interim government or when they will demand elections, he continued.

With Jatiyatabadi Motor Chalak Dal President Salim Reza Babu in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal Central Committee’s Acting General Secretary Helen Zerin Khan as special guest.

Leaders and workers of various levels of the organization were also present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha